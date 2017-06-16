VMware: vRealize Operations 6.6: “I’m too sexy for my skin!”
vRealize Operations 6.6 gets sleeker and sexier in it’s new skin!
On June 13, many of the vRealize Suite components (namely vRealize Operations (vR Ops), vRealize Log Insight (vRLI), and vRealize Business for Cloud (vRBC) had an update GA release. With this latest release of vR Ops a big focus has been on “simplifying the user experience” and “quicker time to value”. We really want to simplify the lives of “Anita” the VI Admin, “Brian” the Infrastructure and Operations Admin, “Ethan” the Fire Fighter.The slick new HTML 5 UI is based on the Clarity Design System. Upon login to vR Ops you will see the following screen. You will notice that in the left-hand pane we have single-click links to commonly used environment overview dashboards, including Workload Balancing, as well as bringing Log Analytics, and Business and Cost Insights all into one place – vR Ops.
See the FULL picture!
While we’re here let us first take a quick peek at bringing together Log Analytics with vR Ops. We commonly refer to this as “360 degree troubleshooting” as you are able to troubleshoot across structured and unstructured data in one place.
Read the entire article here, vRealize Operations 6.6: “I’m too sexy for my skin!”
via the fine folks at VMware!
