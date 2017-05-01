VMware vRealize Network Insight, NSX and Palo Alto Networks for micro-segmentation

Data Center cyber security is a fast-moving target where the IT teams need to constantly stay ahead of those that wish to do evil things. As security attacks can come from all directions, externally, and internally as well, the IT teams must fortify all the data, with a zero-trust security approach. Perimeter security augmented with intrusion detection and protection at the application level are the tools of choice for most data centers. This protects outsiders from getting in, as well as ensuring that the applications do not get impacted by a virus or other forms of malicious activities.

What has not been addressed is the intercommunications of applications amongst themselves, especially within the hypervisor layer, where virtual machines are communicating in an East-West traffic pattern. Traffic never hits the perimeter, and the conversations are happening several layers below the application layers where IDS sits. East-west traffic, from within the data center, has been an area overlooked as there is a gap organizationally. Simply put no one is paying attention to this area of vulnerability. The network infrastructure security teams are fortifying the perimeter, while the server teams are deploying IDS/IPS solutions. What has gone unnoticed is the East-West traffic that is flowing between virtual machines and the ease that an intruder could tap into these conversation, as there is little, to no firewalling, for denying access.

