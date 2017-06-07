Home Applications VMware vRealize Intelligent Operations – The Smart Choice

VMware vRealize Intelligent Operations – The Smart Choice

VMware vRealize Intelligent Operations – The Smart Choice
Thousands of customers worldwide already recognize vRealize Intelligent Operations as the smart choice for managing hybrid environments. Independent reviewers on IT Central Station consistently rank vRealize Operations the #1 virtualization management solution (based on product reviews, ratings and comparisons). These reviewers cite the choice as a “no brainer,” because of the stability, enterprise-class features, depth and integration with other VMware products as the reason for their choice.With this week’s release, we confirm what these reviewers already know, that VMware leads the market for operations management because it is the obvious choice. The release offers innovative new features across the suite, with key advances in cloud, automation and SDDC management. Customers like Bharti Airtel are a reflection of the commitment to the vRealize Intelligent Operations suite.

“Bharti Airtel is committed to delivering best-in-class service experience to its 280 million plus customers. To enable a seamless service experience on this scale and ensure continuity at all times, we are transitioning all our applications to private cloud and are leveraging VMware’s vRealize Operations to help us monitor our infrastructure as well as do future capacity planning. This has given elasticity and scalability to our business and added to the overall customer experience.”

