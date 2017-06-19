VMware vRealize Business for Cloud 7.3: Cloud Consumption and Showback

vRealize Business for Cloud 7.3 is generally available on Jun 13, 2017! You can download the new release here and read the What’s New blog to learn more. For new customers who want to understand how cost management can drive higher cloud efficiency, here is one of the best examples for you.

Use Case: Don’t Run Your IT as a “$1 Any Size” Coffee Shop40

One of the fast food chains is currently running a promotion: $1 any size coffee. No hard data point is available but it’s a no-brainer that many customers would order a bigger size of coffee during the promotion period. Whether they would actually be able to drink all they get is a different story, however.

Size goes up, cost goes up

In the world of IT infrastructure, most of business groups probably request a Venti size virtual machine without knowing which size they actually need. One of the reasons behind is lack of cost transparency. Lines-of-business (LOB) are probably seeing a fixed amount (just like $1 coffee) of IT expenses without aware of how they consume IT services; therefore, they often end up requesting bigger size of resources.

Read the entire article here, vRealize Business for Cloud 7.3: Cloud Consumption and Showback

via the fine folks at VMware!