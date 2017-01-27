VMware: Volume Support with vSphere Integrated Containers

I am excited to discuss volume support with vSphere Integrated Containers and its differences from standard Docker deployments. The important difference to note between VIC and Docker is that VIC leverages the robust vSphere environment in order to interact with pools of managed resources. This means that the VIC volume support is designed to allow you to create volumes from vSphere datastores. This can be done from the Docker command line interface (CLI) without knowledge of the vSphere topologies. There are several major advantages of having access to datastores from the Docker CLI. One is that containers can now have volumes with several different backing types, such as NFS, ISCSI, or SSD. Also, the Docker CLI can now harness a large storage pool by default, independent of the resource constraints of the Docker daemon’s host. Additionally, users get access to technologies like VSAN when using volumes with their containers, which boosts the management capabilities of container volumes.

Deploying a Virtual Container Host with Volume Stores

Volume support for VIC starts at deployment time when invoking vic-machine create. Since VIC is integrated with vSphere, we need a way to distinguish between different vSphere datastores. To allow this, we have created the concept of a Volume Store. Volume stores are defined at the Virtual Container Host (VCH) deployment time. New volume stores cannot be added after deployment at this time, but it is planned in the future. Below is a screenshot detailing how to add volume stores to a VCH deployment using the –volume-store option in vic-machine create.

