VMware VMworld Industry Workshops to Tackle the Biggest Tech Trends

Last year, VMworld attendees gave our industry-specific sessions such high marks that we’re taking it up a notch this year.

Join us for two VMworld firsts:

Complimentary half-day, pre-conference industry workshops on August 27 A full-featured industry showcase August 27–31

Our increased commitment to industries at VMworld this year mirrors our dedication to solving unique business challenges with VMware technology and services. Through greater investment in industry experts, solutions and associations, we are staying closer to the business challenges and opportunities that matter most to you.

The new sessions and showcase provide IT pros in financial services, healthcare, government and retail with an opportunity to meet with peers and industry experts to discuss key business challenges, and how to overcome them with technology. From keynote speakers and robust discussions to free sessions and demos, there will be powerful insights for everyone.

