VMware VMworld 2017: Introducing the Digital Transformation Track

It’s almost VMworld time of year again! And this year, I’m excited to personally invite all who are now, or will someday be, leaders of IT to our newly introduced “Leading the Digital Transformation” track at this year’s show.

Led by VMware IT leaders, practitioners, and customers, the track has more than 30 sessions. They’re loaded with pragmatic guidance on topics like implementing a transformation strategy, modernizing the data center, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces, and transforming security.

Given the current necessity to digitize businesses, the timing couldn’t be better. As technology evolves at light speed, so too should management. IT practitioners must begin to look at themselves as IT leaders of the future. Our goal is to prime these emerging leaders and inspire innovation.

Check some additional thoughts of mine on why empowering people is so important for the future of IT.

Take advantage of our Leading Digital Transformation Track to learn about how customers like you are building and executing strategies for transformation across cloud, mobility and security to meet their business goals.

Read the entire article here, VMworld 2017: Introducing the Digital Transformation Track – VMware CIO Exchange

via the fine folks at VMware!