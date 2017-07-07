Home Cloud Computing VMware VMworld 2017 Heads to Las Vegas and Barcelona

0
Conference Will Enable Attendees to Explore the Endless Possibilities of Digital Transformation

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, today announced that the 14th annual VMworld® 2017 U.S. will be held Aug. 27-31 in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. A couple weeks later, the 10th annual VMworld 2017 Europe will return to Fira Barcelona Gran Via Sept. 11-14 in Barcelona.

Designed for the visionaries driving digital transformation in the workplace, VMworld 2017 will empower attendees to be the change makers of their organization by fostering unlimited possibilities to learn, connect and innovate in the world of IT and business. The four-day event will feature general session keynotes by industry thought leaders, hundreds of user-centric panels and sessions, certification trainings and labs on industry hot topics such as Unified Endpoint Management, Hyper-Converged Infrastructure, Cloud Management and Services, Network Virtualization, and the Internet of Things.

At VMworld 2017, attendees will be able to:

  • Hear keynotes from industry thought leaders and VMware executives on what matters most in IT today, and what’s coming next
  • Meet face-to-face with subject matter experts who bring new perspectives to pain points and opportunities
  • Network with VMware’s partner ecosystem, industry leaders, and other IT movers and shakers — a “who’s who” in digital business
  • Discover new and emerging product breakthroughs, best practices, and case studies
  • Gain direct, take-to-the-bank experience in expert-guided Hands-on Labs and VMware Certification opportunities

VMworld 2017 Registration

To register to attend VMworld 2017, please visit: http://www.vmworld.com
For questions about press registration, please contact: VMworld2017@hkstrategies.com
For questions about analyst registration, please contact: VMwareAR@hkstrategies.com
For a current list of sponsors, please visit: http://www.vmworld.com/community/conference/us/sponsors

Follow VMworld 2017 on social media for live updates:
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/vmworld
Twitter: https://twitter.com/vmworld
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/groups?gid=2028037
Google+: https://plus.google.com/115668520412951838265/

About VMworld 2017 U.S.

VMworld 2017 U.S. is the industry’s largest virtualization and cloud computing event. With more than 500 unique sessions and labs, and more than 220 sponsors and exhibitors, attendees will have unparalleled access to the knowledge and tools they need to master the new cloud landscape and transform their business. To learn more about VMworld, please visit: www.vmworld.com

About VMware

VMware, a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, helps customers accelerate their digital transformation. VMware enables enterprises to master a software-defined approach to business and IT with VMware Cross-Cloud Architecture™ and solutions for the data center, mobility, and security. With 2016 revenue of $7.09 billion, VMware is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA and has over 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners worldwide.

VMware VMware is the leader in virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions that enable businesses to thrive in the Cloud Era. Customers rely on VMware to help them transform the way they build, deliver and consume Information Technology resources in a manner that is evolutionary and based on their specific needs. With 2013 revenues of $5.21 billion, VMware has more than 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices throughout the world and can be found online at www.vmware.com.
