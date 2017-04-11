VMware: VMware Partner Network Awarded 5 Stars in CRN’s 2017 Partner Program Guide

VMware is proud to have its partner program, the VMware Partner Network, recognized today with a 5-star rating in CRN’s 2017 Partner Program Guide.

This annual guide is an annual list of partner programs from technology vendors that provide products and services through the IT channel. The 5-Star Partner Program Guide rating recognizes an elite subset of companies that offer solution providers the best partnering elements in their channel programs.

To determine the 2017 5-Star ratings, The Channel Company’s research team assessed each vendor’s partner program based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and communication.

Read the entire article here, VMware Partner Network Awarded 5 Stars in CRN’s 2017 Partner Program Guide

via the fine folks at VMware!