VMware Video: VMware Cloud on AWS Deeper Dive (Technical Preview)
Dig a little deeper to see how the VMware SDDC stack runs on AWS to provide a consistent operational hybrid model that delivers capacity and services on demand. Includes a look into networking configuration options and the power of elastic DRS (eDRS) and auto remediation.
From the fine folks at VMware TV.
This deployment considerations guide describes VMware App Volumes™ capabilities, architecture, and implementation requirements and addresses frequently asked high-level questions about deploying an App Volumes solution. The example setting for this deployment is a View virtual desktop environment in VMware Horizon® 7. App Volumes Overview App Volumes is a real-time application-delivery and life-cycle-management tool. Enterprises can […]
