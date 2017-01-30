VMware VMDK to Hyper-V VHDX from OVA/OVF
Why Scott? Why?
Why not just use VMware Workstation or ESXi? In this use case it was 50% laziness, as I had just reinstalled the laptop and would need to install VMware Workstation and 50% just to play with Hyper-V. This wasn’t something production. I just wanted a quick WordPress lab environment that I could wipe out when I was done. I didn’t want to install VMware Workstation, spin up a VM, and install & configure WordPress. Enter the laziness part. Enter Bitnami.
Bitnami
Cloud hosting for applications and virtual machines. Their virtual machines are also downloadable to give you a quick preconfigured environment for what ever you need.
WordPress
So I quickly clicked on the WordPress Blog link. You have options to deploy to a cloud provider, a container, or download for local install. Below the download link there is a link to download the virtual machine image.
Read the entire article here, VMware VMDK to Hyper-V VHDX from OVA/OVF – Scott Bollinger / kfalconspb
via Scott Bollinger at bollingerusa.com
Share this:
