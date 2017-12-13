VMware: Virtual Machine with more than 64GB memory fails to Storage vMotion to vSAN cluster

An issue has been identified when trying to Storage vMotion a VM with a swap file larger than 64GB to the vSAN datastore.This occurs as the swap file cannot be created on the vSAN datastore, as the size of the file exceeds the default limit for storage vMotion operations.

In the UI it can be identified by the following status failure: Failed waiting for data. Error 195887105. Failure.

KB 2150316 Contains more log samples and specifics for identifying the issue as a cause of a migration failure.

For now, the following workarounds can be used.

Set an advanced parameter on the destination ESXi host to increase the maximum memory allowed for the swap file.

Read the entire article here, Virtual Machine with more than 64GB memory fails to Storage vMotion to vSAN cluster

Via the fine folks at VMware!