VMware Videos on Storage and Compute SLAs and more now in the Learning Zone
The VMware Learning Zone video library added several new videos last month, including a new series on meeting the compute SLA. These videos are now fully available to all Premium and Standard subscribers to the VMware Learning Zone.Meeting the vStorage SLA Series by Paul McSharry
- Walkthrough: vStorage CLI and Demonstration: explains vStorage CLI and demonstrates the process to configure VAAI.
- vStorage Troubleshooting Overview: shares tips and tricks on vStorage troubleshooting.
Meeting the Compute SLA Series by Paul McSharry
- Workload Introduction: demonstrates SLA adherence at the compute level and its architecture.
- Compute Layer Initial Principles: explains the first principle of a compute layer along with the different data center levels and the importance of each level.
- Resource Pools: explains why a resource pool is used.
