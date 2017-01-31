VMware Video: VMware Telco NFV Solutions – Preparing for 5G & IoT
A Conversation with Shekar Ayyer, EVP & Corporate Strategy/General Manager of Telco for VMware discusses VMware’s Telco NFV solutions role and foundation for the Imminent Arrival of 5G & IOT
From the fine folks at VMware TV.
