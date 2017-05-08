VMware Video: VMware Cloud Foundation on the ActualTech Media DemoCast (May 2017)

Ryan Johnson, Staff Technical Marketing Architect at VMware, joins the ActualTech Media DemoCast to demo some of VMware Cloud Foundation’s capabilities, such as, bring-up, workload domain creation, workload domain expansion, as well as lifecycle management. Moderated by David Davis of ActualTech Media. Follow Ryan at @tenthirtyam and keep update to date on all things VMware Cloud Foundation at @vmwCF on Twitter.

For more information, check out the VMware Cloud Foundation Quick Reference Guide at http://vmwa.re/vcf.

