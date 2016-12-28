VMware Video: VMware Cloud Foundation – Imaging the Primary Rack
In this video, we demonstrate imaging the primary rack in a VMware Cloud Foundation instance. We’ve deployed and configured the imaging appliance with the software bundle on a laptop that’s plugged into the management switch. From here we’ll kick off the imaging process that will deploy and perform the “first-boot” configuration of the two top-of-rack switches, the management switch, and the 12 qualified vSAN Ready Nodes in the system.
From the fine folks at VMware TV.
White Papers
VMware App Volumes 2.12 Deployment Considerations White Paper
This deployment considerations guide describes VMware App Volumes™ capabilities, architecture, and implementation requirements and addresses frequently asked high-level questions about deploying an App Volumes solution. The example setting for this deployment is a View virtual desktop environment in VMware Horizon® 7. App Volumes Overview App Volumes is a real-time application-delivery and life-cycle-management tool. Enterprises can […]
Tricerat Simplify Printing Datasheet
Best Practices: Comprehensive Print Management Across a Healthcare Environment White Paper
New SMSPassword White Paper
Tricerat ScrewDrivers Printing Solution Datasheet