VMware Video: VMware Cloud Foundation – Imaging the Primary Rack

In this video, we demonstrate imaging the primary rack in a VMware Cloud Foundation instance. We’ve deployed and configured the imaging appliance with the software bundle on a laptop that’s plugged into the management switch. From here we’ll kick off the imaging process that will deploy and perform the “first-boot” configuration of the two top-of-rack switches, the management switch, and the 12 qualified vSAN Ready Nodes in the system.

