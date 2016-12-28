VMware Video: VMware Cloud Foundation – Imaging Preparation
In this video, we demonstrate preparing for the VMware Cloud Foundation imaging process. We’ve downloaded the imaging appliance and the software bundle onto the laptop that’ll be plugged into the first management switch. From here we’ll set a static address on system deploy the imaging appliance, upload and then activate the bundle.
From the fine folks at VMware TV.
