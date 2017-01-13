VMware Video: VMware Cloud Foundation – Delete Workload Domain
In this video, I’ve completed the imaging and initial bring up process for the VMware Cloud Foundation instance. It includes two qualified top-of-rack switches, a management switch and 12 vSAN Ready Nodes. A four-node Management Domain is in place along with a five-node VI Workload Domain.
Now, we’ll show how to automate the removal of a workload domain.
Now, we’ll add capacity to the workload domain from available vSAN Ready Nodes in the VMware Cloud Foundation instance.
There is a ton of automated goodness happening under the hood during the workload domain creation phase. Watch closely and you’ll catch the tasks being orchestrated across the integrated platform.
From the fine folks at VMware TV.
