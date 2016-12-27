VMware Video: VMware Cloud Foundation – Bring Up the Management Domain

In this video, we’ve completed the imaging process for the VMware Cloud Foundation components – Qualified Top-of-Rack Switches, Management Switch and 12 vSAN Ready Nodes. Now it’s time to bring up the management domain for VMware Cloud Foundation. There is a ton of automated goodness happening under the hood during the configuration phase. Watch closely and you’ll catch the tasks being orchestrated across the integrated platform.

From the fine folks at VMware TV.