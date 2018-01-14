VMware Video – User Environment Manager Outlook OST on App Volumes User Writable Volume Feature Walkthrough
User Environment Manager 9.3 includes a new integration with App Volumes, further improving the user experience for non-persistent VDI. This feature enables easy configuration to manage and persist an Outlook OST file on a VMware App Volumes Writable Volume. This video introduces, explains and demonstrates the configuration and user experience for this powerful feature.
This video is from the fine folks at VMware EUC.