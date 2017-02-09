VMware Video: Telefonica goes software-defined with VMwrae to reduce infrastructure costs and complexity
Telefonica is a large digital Telco with more than 300 million users across 21 countries.They chose VMware as their strategic partner for digital transformation based on hyper-converged infrastructure powered by vSAN.
From the fine folks at VMware Storage.
