VMware Video: Sprint Uses Horizon Air for Secure Digital Workspaces with Virtual Desktops

Sprint uses VMware technology to make everyday business practices mobile across the company. In their corporate offices Sprint is converging desktop and mobile, using VMware Horizon Air to provide secure digital workspaces with virtual desktops and VMware AirWatch to enable employees’ personal mobile devices for business use. Sprint’s mission is to empower people with mobile connectivity, and VMware helps Sprint’s people manage the tools they use to share that message.

Learn more about Sprint’s digital transformation story here: https://youtu.be/g7LxjGNT-EA

