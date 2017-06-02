VMware Video: Sprint Leverages VMware Technology to Transform the Way Employees Work and Engage with Customers

To empower people with mobile connectivity, Sprint uses VMware technology to make everyday business practices mobile across the company.

In retail stores, associates use managed tablets to move away from static point-of-sale systems and increase engagement with customers on the floor.

In its corporate offices, Sprint is converging desktop and mobile. The company has deployed VMware solutions to provide secure digital workspaces with virtual desktops and to enable employees’ personal mobile devices for business use.

Learn more about VMware digital workspace solutions: http://www.vmware.com/it-priorities/empower-digital-workspace.html

