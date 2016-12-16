VMware Video: Siemens and Deutsche Bahn – two industry leaders are re-imagining delivery of apps with VMware
As businesses around the world increasingly integrate technology to become more efficient, two of Europe’s best-known companies are adopting new solutions to differentiate themselves. They both choose VMware products based on very different needs but find similar efficiency gains.
From the fine folks at VMware NSX.
