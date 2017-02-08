VMware Video: SAP and VMware NSX Micro Segmentation Example
This demo shows a NSX micro segmentation example for a 3-tier SAP system. The demo starts in vRealize Operations where the Blue Medora SAP Management Pack has been configured to monitor the SAP system. Data collection fails due to activation of the NSX firewall. The NSX configuration is shown and tested and the services are configured to re-establish communication between vROps and the SAP system.
From the fine folks at VMware TV.
