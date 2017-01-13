VMware Video: Rent-A-Center Optimizes VDI with All-Flash vSAN

To maintain a data center with a wide mix of technology running together can be very challenging. With Horizon View and VCE VxRail, Rent-A-Center has standardized their VDI environment leveraging vSAN all-flash storage, and has streamlined and modernized their infrastructure greatly simplifying operations. Aiming to eliminate legacy application and multiple legacy devices, the team is moving towards a completely software defined data center based on vSAN. With the converged infrastructure the IT team can get down to very fine level of detail in software, provisioning the infrastructure through software, dramatically reducing administrative overhead and delivering maximum performance and scalability.

“Being able to just deploy and not have to worry about what physical location its sitting in is a tremendous advantage. I would recommend vSAN because honestly that’s the way the industry is moving.”

