VMware Video: Rent-A-Center Optimizes VDI with All-Flash vSAN
To maintain a data center with a wide mix of technology running together can be very challenging. With Horizon View and VCE VxRail, Rent-A-Center has standardized their VDI environment leveraging vSAN all-flash storage, and has streamlined and modernized their infrastructure greatly simplifying operations. Aiming to eliminate legacy application and multiple legacy devices, the team is moving towards a completely software defined data center based on vSAN. With the converged infrastructure the IT team can get down to very fine level of detail in software, provisioning the infrastructure through software, dramatically reducing administrative overhead and delivering maximum performance and scalability.
“Being able to just deploy and not have to worry about what physical location its sitting in is a tremendous advantage. I would recommend vSAN because honestly that’s the way the industry is moving.”
From the fine folks at VMware Storage.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper
The first time that a user interacts with the Citrix infrastructure is during logon. This also happens to be one of the most complex stages of a Citrix session. Citrix logon has several phases, involving Citrix apps, Microsoft operating systems, infrastructure components and third-party applications. Slow logons can affect the user experience and reduce user […]
Share this:
steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments
VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief
Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper
What’s New in vSphere 6.5 White Paper