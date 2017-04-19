VMware Video: Quadria goes software-defined with VMware

Quadria, a cloud services provider, wanted to embark on its digital transformation journey and make a commercial strategy change. To do this and ensure their users could work in the best conditions possible, they had to transition to a modern platform, offer a suitable price and features to meet market demand, and keep all stakeholders happy in the process. Quadria chose the VMware Software Suite to help build their new portal and services offering. This included NSX, Log Insight, vSAN, vSphere 6 and vRealize Suite. After a year of implementation, the solution was rolled out in Spring 2016.

This video is from the fine folks at VMware.