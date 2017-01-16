VMware Video: Oracle Real Application Clusters on VMware Virtual SAN (vSAN)
Demonstrate how Extended Oracle RAC is implemented on Virtual SAN Stretched Cluster highlighting these use cases:
– Workload feasibility
– Site maintenance
– High availability
– Workload load balancing/mobility
From the fine folks at VMware TV.
