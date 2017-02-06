VMware Video: Modernizing Windows 10 Management and Security with VMware AirWatch
VMware is taking a cloud-first approach to modernize how customers manage and secure Windows 10 devices. This new model is easier for IT to operate and ensures peak user experience across any device.
From the fine folks at VMware Airwatch.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Login VSI’s “VDI Reference Architecture Monthly”
Happy new year and welcome to the first Reference Architecture Monthly of 2017. Sorry it has taken me a while to get this one out. We’ve been having fun at the end of year festivities while also preparing some really cool stuff for Login PI and Login VSI. There were two reference architectures posted in […]
Share this:
How to use Skype Meeting Broadcast
eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop – Solution Brief
steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper