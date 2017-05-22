VMware Video: Memorial Healthcare Protects Patient Data with a Secure Digital Clinical Workspace

Memorial Healthcare is a 150-bed facility in Michigan, the only hospital in its area. It is increasing user satisfaction and decreasing costs with digital workspaces to allow staff to access the apps and data they need anytime, anywhere. To transform security and protect patient data, Memorial Healthcare has deployed NSX along with AirWatch and Horizon to ensure secure endpoints and app infrastructure, while streamlining compliance. The hospital is also leveraging the opportunity to offer a secure, data center infrastructure to other hospitals in the greater region.

Learn more about VMware’s Secure Digital Clinical Workspace at http://www.vmware.com/solutions/industry/healthcare/point-of-care.html

This video is from the fine folks at VMware EUC.