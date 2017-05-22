VMware Video: Memorial Healthcare Protects Patient Data with a Secure Digital Clinical Workspace
Memorial Healthcare is a 150-bed facility in Michigan, the only hospital in its area. It is increasing user satisfaction and decreasing costs with digital workspaces to allow staff to access the apps and data they need anytime, anywhere. To transform security and protect patient data, Memorial Healthcare has deployed NSX along with AirWatch and Horizon to ensure secure endpoints and app infrastructure, while streamlining compliance. The hospital is also leveraging the opportunity to offer a secure, data center infrastructure to other hospitals in the greater region.
Learn more about VMware’s Secure Digital Clinical Workspace at http://www.vmware.com/solutions/industry/healthcare/point-of-care.html
This video is from the fine folks at VMware EUC.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]
Share this:
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper
NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications