VMware Video: Mecklenburg County Modernizes PC Management for Windows 10 with AirWatch UEM
Mecklenburg County turned to VMware AirWatch UEM as they migrate to Windows 10. Learn more at http://www.air-watch.com/solutions/unified-endpoint-management/
As devices are refreshed, PCs will drop ship from Dell along with tablets from various providers to 6,000 employees– without IT needing to touch them. IT will now be able to use one solution to manage all of their iOS, Android and Windows 10 devices, while also supporting legacy mission critical applications and virtual desktops with VMware Horizon.
From the fine folks at VMware Airwatch.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper
The first time that a user interacts with the Citrix infrastructure is during logon. This also happens to be one of the most complex stages of a Citrix session. Citrix logon has several phases, involving Citrix apps, Microsoft operating systems, infrastructure components and third-party applications. Slow logons can affect the user experience and reduce user […]
Share this:
steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments
VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief
Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper
What’s New in vSphere 6.5 White Paper