VMware Video: IT is the beating heart of SPAR

The privately owned company SPAR Österreichische Warenhandels AG has positioned itself well in Austria, as well as with the early expansion to South-Eastern Europe, as a Central European company. Competitive advantages are becoming more and more the result of technology advancement, so the management decided to position the IT subsidiary SPAR ICS strategically. With a tailor-made service platform as a managed hybrid cloud, the 3,000 locations in Austria and 8 neighboring countries can be individually, quickly and flexibly serviced – with less effort and more security.

