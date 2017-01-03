VMware Video: Implementing network virtualization in Herning Municipality
Mikael Korsgaard Jensen, Server Manager believe the future will offer more examples of municipal operating partnerships, and these will be easier to achieve if they are working with network virtualization. With NSX, the security in their networks will be enhanced enabling them to communicate safely.
From the fine folks at VMware NSX.
White Papers
VMware App Volumes 2.12 Deployment Considerations White Paper
This deployment considerations guide describes VMware App Volumes™ capabilities, architecture, and implementation requirements and addresses frequently asked high-level questions about deploying an App Volumes solution. The example setting for this deployment is a View virtual desktop environment in VMware Horizon® 7. App Volumes Overview App Volumes is a real-time application-delivery and life-cycle-management tool. Enterprises can […]
Share this:
Tricerat Simplify Printing Datasheet
Best Practices: Comprehensive Print Management Across a Healthcare Environment White Paper
New SMSPassword White Paper
Tricerat ScrewDrivers Printing Solution Datasheet