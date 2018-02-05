VMware Video: High Availability and Disaster Recovery with VMware vSAN and VMware Site Recovery Manager

In this session, we will learn how a vSAN stretched cluster and vSphere HA provide resiliency against entire site failures. We will also cover the ease of integrating vSphere Replication and Site Recovery Manager to provide reliable, automated disaster recovery. VMware vSphere, vSAN, and Site Recovery Manager offer a complete solution to help eliminate business critical application downtime. The video concludes with a demo of these solutions working together to minimize downtime.

This video is from the fine folks at VMware Storage.