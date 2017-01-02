VMware Video: Herning and VMware have cooperated closely for over a decade to virtualize the city’s infrastructure
Since 2003, Herning has cooperated closely with VMware on a radical move from using physical servers to being almost 100% virtualized. The development has meant easier administration, lower costs, more efficient use of resources, savings and a future-proof IT setup. Next phase in the partnership is network virtualization.
From the fine folks at VMware NSX.
