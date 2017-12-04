VMware Video: Enterprise Readiness Initiative
Senior Director of Product Management, Eddie Dinel describes how VMware uses customer feedback to make VMware products easier to use.
From the fine folks at VMware TV.
Senior Director of Product Management, Eddie Dinel describes how VMware uses customer feedback to make VMware products easier to use.
From the fine folks at VMware TV.
VMware is the leader in virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions that enable businesses to thrive in the Cloud Era. Customers rely on VMware to help them transform the way they build, deliver and consume Information Technology resources in a manner that is evolutionary and based on their specific needs. With 2013 revenues of $5.21 billion, VMware has more than 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices throughout the world and can be found online at www.vmware.com.
Although performance monitoring is a critical aspect of IT operations, without a planned and well-defined monitoring strategy in place, most IT teams – large and small – find themselves caught in the trap of “too many monitoring tools”: custom in-house tools, open source tools, packaged tools, and more, that add up over time. In fact, […]
Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]
Watch the following video detailing how to prevent cyber attacks. This is a webinar on enterprise cyber security. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine
In this use case video we show how to make a device-based licensed application (e. g. Microsoft Visio) available in accordance with the license agreement within remote sessions. The unique serial number of the endoint is used to control the Microsoft AppLocker configuration, which in turn allows or prohibits the application licensed to the endpoint. […]
Visit Our Sponsors
Tell us what you think... Leave a comment below:
Be the First to Comment!