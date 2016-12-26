VMware Video: Enabling healthcare with a Digital Clinical Workspace

Koningin Elisabeth Institute (KEI) is a rehabilitation hospital in West-Flanders, Belgium. At KEI each desktop/laptop was a separate entity and everything needed to be installed and maintained manually on each device. By virtualising their systems, now everything can be managed from one location and IT staff will be able to work more efficiently and can focus on the most important issues. To accomplish this VDI environment, they are using the end-user computing package of VMware that includes VMware Horizon, VMware UEM and VMware App Volumes and to secure it all with NSX microsegmentation.

