VMware Video: Digital Transformation and cloud adoption with UN:Think Google Hangout

In our first ever UN:Think community hangout, Alex Matthews, EMEA Technical Solution Architect Manager, Strategic Alliances at VMware hosted an insightful discussion on digital transformation and cloud adoption. Joining him was Ashish Saxena, Leader and Head of Digital Transformation/Analytics at Cognizant Technology Solutions; Guy Ratcliffe, Head of Offerings Fujitsu EMEIA and Paul McSharry, Independent VMware consultant.

This video is from the fine folks at VMware.