VMware Video: Cyberlink Uses VMware Technologies to Deliver Infrastructure and Security Services to Its Customers

A 20-year innovator in the Swiss IT market, Cyberlink AG stays at the leading edge of technology. Over the years, the company has evolved from a classic Internet services provider to a specialized managed services provider.

Today Cyberlink serves B2B customers with connectivity, managed security, and data center infrastructure. VMware provides Cyberlink with the technologies it needs to support its customers with enterprise-grade availability, reliability, and security.

