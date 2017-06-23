VMware Video: Cyberlink Uses VMware Technologies to Deliver Infrastructure and Security Services to Its Customers
A 20-year innovator in the Swiss IT market, Cyberlink AG stays at the leading edge of technology. Over the years, the company has evolved from a classic Internet services provider to a specialized managed services provider.
Today Cyberlink serves B2B customers with connectivity, managed security, and data center infrastructure. VMware provides Cyberlink with the technologies it needs to support its customers with enterprise-grade availability, reliability, and security.
Learn more about how VMware helps customers like Cyberlink: www.vmware.com/it-priorities.html
From the fine folks at VMware TV.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]
Share this:
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published