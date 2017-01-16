VMware Video: Architecting Oracle Database DR Solution on vSphere 5 With Data Guard and SRM
Demonstrate how Oracle Disaster Recovery is made seamless and efficient using Oracle Data Guard and VMware Site Recovery Manager (SRM)
From the fine folks at VMware TV.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper
The first time that a user interacts with the Citrix infrastructure is during logon. This also happens to be one of the most complex stages of a Citrix session. Citrix logon has several phases, involving Citrix apps, Microsoft operating systems, infrastructure components and third-party applications. Slow logons can affect the user experience and reduce user […]
Share this:
steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments
VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief
Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper
What’s New in vSphere 6.5 White Paper