VMware Video: AirWatch Unified Endpoint Management for Windows 10

Cloud-First, Modern Windows Management and Security Solution: VMware AirWatch® features a new – and more efficient – approach to Windows lifecycle management across any use case – whether deploying the OS to your remote workers, onboarding employees’ BYO machines, corporate deployments across your branch offices or managing a special line of business terminal. The unified endpoint management technologies fundamentally change how organizations approach PC lifecycle management, allowing IT to deploy security patches and remediate vulnerabilities faster, install software more reliably and quickly and consolidate operational processes across devices on or off the domain. By combining the requirements of traditional PC lifecycle management and the modern EMM approaches, VMware AirWatch UEM lowers the cost of managing organizations’ Windows deployments, secures endpoints and data on any network across any application, and delivers peak user experience across any device.

From the fine folks at VMware Airwatch.