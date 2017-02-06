VMware Video: AirWatch Connect Keynote: Boeing’s Sue Harris Chats with Sanjay Poonen
Sue Harris, IT Director for End User Infrastructure Services at Boeing, joined VMware EUC EVP onstage at Connect Atlanta 2016 to talk about how mobility has transformed the airline industry and revolutionized engineering processes at Boeing. Learn more about VMware AirWatch’s secure mobility solutions here: http://bit.ly/2dGtlxZ
From the fine folks at VMware Airwatch.
