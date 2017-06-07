VMware vCloud NFV Video – Create Secure Multi-Tenant
VMware vCloud NFV allows the communication service provider to share the same infrastructure to host multiple tenants. The tenants need to be secure from each other and completely be unaware that another tenant is using the environment. In this video, we will demonstrate the provisioning and configuration of additional tenants, as well as configuring the compute, storage, network QoS resources for the new tenant.
From the fine folks at VMware TV.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
EOL is looming; Will you be ready? In this Workspot sponsored e-book you are given your options on how to migrate away from Citrix XenApp and why. CITRIX XENAPP 6.5 ARCHITECTURE IS 20 YEARS OLD! XenApp 6.5 end of life (EOL) is set for June 30, 2018 XenApp 6.5 Independent Management Architecture (IMA) is nearing […]
Share this:
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper