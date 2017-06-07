VMware vCloud NFV Video – 360 Degree Visibility and Analytics
VMware vCloud NFV offers a full suite of operations management solutions providing a single pane of glass that gives complete visibility into all components responsible for the delivery of the service. This video will demonstrate the capabilities of vRealize Operations Manager, vRealize Log Insight and vRealize Network Insight
From the fine folks at VMware TV.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
EOL is looming; Will you be ready? In this Workspot sponsored e-book you are given your options on how to migrate away from Citrix XenApp and why. CITRIX XENAPP 6.5 ARCHITECTURE IS 20 YEARS OLD! XenApp 6.5 end of life (EOL) is set for June 30, 2018 XenApp 6.5 Independent Management Architecture (IMA) is nearing […]
Share this:
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper