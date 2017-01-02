VMware vCloud Air: 2016 Year in Review

It’s been quite the year. Before we (eagerly) usher in 2017, we’re slowing things down so you can catch up on all of the exciting vCloud Air updates that happened this year in one place. Let’s take a look back on some of our favorite announcements, technical overviews and updates from 2016.

Build 1,000 VMs on vCloud Air in as Little as 16 Minutes!

How many VMs can you build in 16 minutes? The answer will surprise you. Prashant Suri, Scale & Performance Engineer, demonstrates the impressive muscle power of vCloud Air.

The Role of vCloud Air in VMware’s Cloud Strategy

This year, VMware shared the focused strategy for vCloud Air around three key use cases: data center extension, data center replacement, and disaster recovery.

Read the entire article here, vCloud Air: 2016 Year in Review

