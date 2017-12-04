VMware vCenter (VCSA) and using Let’s Encrypt for SSL Certificates

We would like to share a very useful blog post from JJ Asghar. You can find JJ’s blog here with all comments or please scroll down.

If you are using the VCSA for your vCenter you might have searched around to figure out how to update the certificate from Let’s Encrypt. It seems that throughout my Googling I personally wasn’t able to find a tutorial so this is mine. If you have suggestions or ideas I’d love to hear them, reach out via twitter: @jjasghar. PrerequisitesYou need to set up certbot on your local machine. There are a few ways to do that if you click that link please figure it out. Second, you need the root login to your VCSA, with ssh turned on. You’ll be running some commands at the shell of the VCSA and if you can’t get there you won’t be able to update your certificate. And finally you’ll need some administrator privileges to your vCenter, defaulting to [email protected]. Requesting the cert from Let’s EncryptWhatever your domain name is, in order for Let’s Encrypt to say that you own the domain you’ll need to add a TXT entry for the vCenter you are getting the certificate for. For instance here is mine: Read the entire article here, vCenter (VCSA) and using Let’s Encrypt for SSL Certificates

