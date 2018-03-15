VMware vCenter Appliance (VCSA) root Partition Full
What a mess! VCSA cannot be updated anymore or is stuck because of a full root Partition.
Luckily there are straightforward procedures to investigate what files are filling the root partition and how to get rid of them.
Typical symptoms?
- ISO staging of the update fails
- vCSA update fails at step #/#
- some vCSA services cannot be started
Filesystem checkLog into your VCSA console, enable the shell and open the shell.
- shell.set –enabled true
- shell
- df -h
Ignore the Use % number in the screenshot above, as the partition has been cleaned up already. But any number higher than 95% will stop your update procedure.
