VMware vCenter Appliance (VCSA) root Partition Full

What a mess! VCSA cannot be updated anymore or is stuck because of a full root Partition.

Luckily there are straightforward procedures to investigate what files are filling the root partition and how to get rid of them.

Typical symptoms?

ISO staging of the update fails

vCSA update fails at step #/#

some vCSA services cannot be started

Filesystem checkLog into your VCSA console, enable the shell and open the shell.

shell.set –enabled true shell df -h

Ignore the Use % number in the screenshot above, as the partition has been cleaned up already. But any number higher than 95% will stop your update procedure.

Read the entire article here, vCenter Appliance (VCSA) root Partition full – opvizor

Via the fine folks at opvizor.