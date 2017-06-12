VMware vCAN LIVE 2017: Equipping Our Partners to Offer Customers Secure, Agile Clouds Now and In the Future

Market pressures to accelerate digital transformation and remain competitive have caused organizations to look for a cloud environment that will give them the freedom to innovate and also improve responsiveness to market conditions. Whether they need an environment that will give them additional resources to handle peak periods or they need a large, fully-flexible, multi-cloud, hybrid infrastructure year-round, that’s where vCAN – the VMware vCloud® Air™ Network of service providers – is so important. When we announced our Cross-Cloud architecture to power the multi-cloud approach, we always knew that the technology would be just a part in helping end user organizations achieve a fluid cloud approach. But it’s our service provider partners who are best placed to create a true hybrid solution thanks to their managed services, vertical market experiences and closeness to the customer’s business needs.

And so it was this discussion that formed the basis of our very successful vCAN LIVE event in Paris yesterday. Held at Radio France and broadcasted online, we had more than 700 attendees representing 25 countries across EMEA.

A live panel including Ajay Patel, Senior Vice President Product Development, Cloud Services, VMware and local cloud experts addressed the need for organizations of all sizes to be free to choose any public cloud yet still maintain full control and visibility.

