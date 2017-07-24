Home Applications VMware: Using the vCenter Login Banner for RSA SecurID support

VMware: Using the vCenter Login Banner for RSA SecurID support

0
VMware: Using the vCenter Login Banner for RSA SecurID support
0

In vSphere 6.0 Update 2 we added the capability to use RSA SecurID for two-factor authentication (2FA) in to the web client (only). I wrote about that in a two part blog series. Part 1 and Part 2

I recently got an email from a customer asking me about the implementation of the RSA SecurID Agent in vSphere and that prompted this blog.

The initial inquiry was around SecurID PIN resets and the customer asked: “It seems like vSphere doesn’t support PIN resets. How can I help my folks who are logging in to vCenter if their PIN is expired?”

In this blog I’ll show you how editing the Login Banner can help you get your users to the right page to reset their RSA SecurID PIN.

RSA Authentication Agents Overview

In general terms, the component that speaks to the RSA Authentication Manager on the object you are protecting is called an RSA Authentication Agent. This comes in a number of forms.  RSA supplies their own agent software for popular web servers and applications. They also provide Agent libraries for 3rd parties like VMware to integrate into their own solutions, like vCenter or VMware Horizon View.

If you install RSA’s web agents on Apache or IIS, it comes pre-loaded with a bunch of pages that manage PIN expiration and resetting. If you log in to a website protected by SecurID and your PIN has expired, it will lead you through a workflow to reset the PIN. See the example below:

Read the entire article here, Using the vCenter Login Banner for RSA SecurID support

via the fine folks at VMware!

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Data Center
Desktop
Management
Security
VMware
VMware VMware is the leader in virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions that enable businesses to thrive in the Cloud Era. Customers rely on VMware to help them transform the way they build, deliver and consume Information Technology resources in a manner that is evolutionary and based on their specific needs. With 2013 revenues of $5.21 billion, VMware has more than 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices throughout the world and can be found online at www.vmware.com.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    412PY0O8rwL.jpg

    Amazon AppStream 2.0 Developer Guide

    This is official Amazon Web Services (AWS) documentation for Amazon AppStream 2.0. This documentation is offered for free here as a Kindle book, or you can read it online or in PDF format at https://aws.amazon.com/documentation/appstream/. Amazon AppStream 2.0 is a fully managed, secure application streaming service that allows you to stream desktop applications from AWS […]

    read more
    Dell Feature Image

    ‘UEFI Secure Boot with Dell PowerEdge 14G with VMware ESXi 6.5’ White Paper

    Redhat Feature Image

    Red Hat: Object Storage Performance and Sizing Guide

    41QeghgSTdL.jpg

    Amazon WorkSpaces Administration Guide

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. 14Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Closing the Visibility Gap | How to Combine Application & Infrastructure Monitoring to Accelerate IT Transformation – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Performance Monitoring Solutions What leaves visibility gaps and demands higher levels of time and expertise from IT professionals? Having different consoles for application code visibility vs. IT infrastructure management. The convergence of application and infrastructure monitoring offers significant opportunities to drive IT transformation using IT service management, DevOps and/or a combination of both. Watch […]

        read more
        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Managing your Digital Workspace using NVIDIA GRID – On-Demand Webinar

        1500494232_maxresdefault.jpg

        Consolidating File Servers into the Cloud

        1500108416_maxresdefault.jpg

        Patch Tuesday Updates Explained – On-Demand Webinar

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience: Should You Monitor from the Network, Server or Client? – On-Demand Webinar

        How to Achieve Converged Application & Infrastructure Monitoring – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1500834250_maxresdefault.jpg

          ManageEngine Desktop Central Video – Free Patch Management Training

          This training video will guide you through the best practices in deploying patches using Desktop Central. Desktop Central supports Patch Management for Windows, Mac, Linux and third party applications. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

          read more
          1498041088_maxresdefault.jpg

          Serverless Design Patterns for Rethinking Traditional Enterprise Application Approaches – #AWS Session Video

          1500531623_maxresdefault.jpg

          At Citrix Synergy 2017 W/ Brian Lesniakowski From The AEC Group – IGEL Customer Testimonials Video

          1500571752_maxresdefault.jpg

          What does it mean to work at Veeam?

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video