VMware Using “Shrink Cluster” feature of vRealize Operations 6.7

vRealize Operations 6.7 comes with a new functionality which allows you to reduce the number of nodes in your vRealize Operations cluster. This feature of vRealize Operations is to meet the following use cases:

1. Scale up your vRealize Operations nodes to extra-large nodes – If you wish to scale down the number of nodes in the cluster and scale them up to extra-large configuration

2. Rightsizing a large cluster – A cluster which is deployed for more nodes than required. This would also include clusters where you would want to take the benefit of scale improvements of 6.7 and hence want to reduce the number of nodes now.

Note – This process will bring the cluster offline, once the data is copied over from the node which needs to be removed. It is recommended to run this operation during a planned downtime.

